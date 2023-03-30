Carolina Panthers have favorite for top pick in draft?

The Carolina Panthers hold the top overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, which has led many to wonder whom they will be selecting. The team is obviously planning to draft a quarterback. The top four prospects at the position are commonly viewed as: Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis.

There have been reports linking the Panthers to all the quarterbacks except for Levis. A former Panthers player says the team likes Richardson. A recent video suggested that the Panthers like Stroud.

But according to The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer, we’re all overthinking things.

Breer said on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” this week that he believes that Young is still the favorite to go No. 1.

“I think Bryce Young’s been the leader in the clubhouse throughout for them. I think going back to moving up to No. 1 overall, Bryce Young was sort of the baseline. What I mean by that is when you trade for that pick, you gotta be comfortable that somebody here is worth the first overall pick. And that somebody, I think for the Panthers, was Bryce Young,” Breer told Cowherd.

Breer believes that from there, the Panthers will go through the process of evaluating each quarterback to see if anyone surpasses Young. He thinks that the Panthers view Stroud as next after Young.

Of course, there has also been talk that the Panthers could even trade the top pick, but it doesn’t seem like that’s where things are heading.