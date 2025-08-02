Anthony Richardson vows to cut out Skittles from his diet

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is shedding a ton of sugar from his daily food regimen.

Ahead of a crucial third season in the NFL, Richardson has committed to getting his body right. A lean-looking Richardson spoke to the media on Friday about a big change he remains committed to regarding his diet.

“I had to cut the sweets out, man,” Richardson told reporters, via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “It’s the candy. I used to be big on Skittles and all that stuff, just eating candy all the time. So, I’ve been just trying to cut out the sugary stuff and hydrate more.

“I need to be more of a pro when it comes to my eating.”

Richardson added that he’s already lost 10 pounds, which has his training camp weight down to 240.

Richardson has had an injury-riddled first two seasons with the Colts. He’s played just 15 of Indianapolis’ 34 games since the team selected him fourth overall in 2023.

However, getting in better shape won’t magically fix Richardson’s accuracy issues. The Colts QB has a career completion rate just a shade over 50 percent.

To his credit, Richardson evidently worked on his passing game as well this offseason. The buzz surrounding Richardson has largely been positive throughout training camp.

One highlight pass he made even had some Colts fans demanding that he start ahead of newly acquired veteran Daniel Jones.

Only time will tell if a Skittles-less Richardson finally puts it all together on an NFL field.