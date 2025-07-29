Larry Brown Sports

Everyone said the same thing about Anthony Richardson’s training camp

Colts QB Anthony Richardson fixing his headband
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) fixes his head band Saturday, July 29, 2023, during Colts Training Back Together Weekend at Grand Park in Westfield. Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar/ USA TODAY NETWORK

After two underwhelming NFL seasons, the pressure was on Anthony Richardson entering Indianapolis Colts camp this season. So far, the young quarterback appears to be delivering.

Numerous Colts beat reporters spoke positively about Richardson’s progress so far during camp, including the accuracy of his throws. The Colts’ official account backed this up on Monday, posting video of Richardson dropping a perfect pass into the hands of tight end Will Mallory.

The reactions from fans were swift, and many were already advocating for Richardson to hold the starting job ahead of Daniel Jones.

Obviously, one great throw in camp does not erase all doubts about Richardson. There are concerns about his durability and his ability to replicate throws like this during game action. Any improvement would be welcomed by the Colts and their fans, however, so this has to be somewhat encouraging.

There is evidence that Richardson has work to do to convince the Colts he should start ahead of Jones. So far, he just might be doing it.

