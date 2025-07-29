Everyone said the same thing about Anthony Richardson’s training camp

After two underwhelming NFL seasons, the pressure was on Anthony Richardson entering Indianapolis Colts camp this season. So far, the young quarterback appears to be delivering.

Numerous Colts beat reporters spoke positively about Richardson’s progress so far during camp, including the accuracy of his throws. The Colts’ official account backed this up on Monday, posting video of Richardson dropping a perfect pass into the hands of tight end Will Mallory.

The reactions from fans were swift, and many were already advocating for Richardson to hold the starting job ahead of Daniel Jones.

Would be an all time fumble to not give AR a LONG leash for the next 2 years. — Zach James (@ZJ0022) July 29, 2025

That bull placement is elite. — Michael McCrary (@Michael_McCrary) July 29, 2025

His ball placement is looking elite!!! — slightly depressed Notre Dame fan (@fjoethehoe) July 29, 2025

Wait…I was told AR had no touch on his passes? — Nate (@Flushmynuts) July 29, 2025

Obviously, one great throw in camp does not erase all doubts about Richardson. There are concerns about his durability and his ability to replicate throws like this during game action. Any improvement would be welcomed by the Colts and their fans, however, so this has to be somewhat encouraging.

There is evidence that Richardson has work to do to convince the Colts he should start ahead of Jones. So far, he just might be doing it.