Report: Gardner Minshew ‘way ahead’ of Anthony Richardson in 1 area

Anthony Richardson has been viewed by many as the type of quarterback prospect who could benefit from some time on the bench, and the Indianapolis Colts may give him that if he cannot get up to speed in one important area.

Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star joined the “Rotoworld Football Show” on Monday to discuss the Colts and Richardson’s development. While Atkins said it still appears likely that Richardson will be the team’s starting quarterback come Week 1, he believes veteran Gardner Minshew has a “chance” to win the job.

“It’s trending toward Anthony’s job Week 1, but I don’t think it’s a guarantee because they need to have someone who is ready to run the entire playbook,” Atkins said. “Gardner is way ahead in terms of knowing the playbook.”

Minshew had a big head start, of course. Colts head coach Shane Steichen was the offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles the last two seasons when Minshew was a backup quarterback in Philly. Minshew is already familiar with Steichen’s system, which is the main reason the Colts signed him this offseason.

Atkins also noted that Richardson has struggled with accuracy in practice, which was a concern for him heading into the draft. The hope for the Colts is that the former Florida star can offset some of that with his tremendous athleticism and playmaking ability, but mastering the playbook is obviously essential.

The Colts want Richardson to be their Week 1 starter. They would not have used the No. 4 overall pick on him otherwise. That said, it does not take much to shatter a young quarterback’s confidence at the NFL level. Minshew has plenty of starting experience, so Indy has a quality Plan B in place.

H/T NBC Sports