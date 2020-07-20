pixel 1
Monday, July 20, 2020

Report: Antonio Brown backed out of potential settlement with Britney Taylor

July 20, 2020
by Grey Papke

Antonio Brown

There may be some context to Antonio Brown’s latest social media drama.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Brown was close to settling a lawsuit brought against him by his former trainer, Britney Taylor, who accused the wide receiver of three incidents of sexual assault. However, Brown backed out of the settlement, and the case is still ongoing.

This report comes on the heels of Brown apparently announcing his retirement via Twitter. That’s not the first time this has happened.

Regardless of whether the lack of settlement and the retirement announcement are related, closing the case wouldn’t get Brown off the hook in the eyes of the NFL. They would still have the right to investigate and discipline him, and that’s not even taking into account the fact that there is still a second outstanding case against the wide receiver, as well as his more recent legal issues.

