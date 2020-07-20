Report: Antonio Brown backed out of potential settlement with Britney Taylor

There may be some context to Antonio Brown’s latest social media drama.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Brown was close to settling a lawsuit brought against him by his former trainer, Britney Taylor, who accused the wide receiver of three incidents of sexual assault. However, Brown backed out of the settlement, and the case is still ongoing.

A source said Antonio Brown recently got close to settling his case with Britney Taylor and scheduled a mediation but then backed out of it. That's the second time he's gotten close to settling, then publicly hinted at retirement shortly thereafter. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 20, 2020

This report comes on the heels of Brown apparently announcing his retirement via Twitter. That’s not the first time this has happened.

Regardless of whether the lack of settlement and the retirement announcement are related, closing the case wouldn’t get Brown off the hook in the eyes of the NFL. They would still have the right to investigate and discipline him, and that’s not even taking into account the fact that there is still a second outstanding case against the wide receiver, as well as his more recent legal issues.