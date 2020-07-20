Antonio Brown hints at retirement in series of tweets

Antonio Brown hinted that his NFL days are behind him in a series of tweets sent from his Twitter account Monday afternoon.

Brown, who remains without a team as he is investigated by the league over sexual assault allegations, asked if it was “time to walk away” and said “the risk is greater than the reward” in a set of tweets that seemed to suggest the wide receiver is retiring from the NFL.

Is it time to walk away i done everything in the game ?!! — AB (@AB84) July 20, 2020

at this point the risk is greater than the reward thank you everyone who been part of this journey i sincerely thank you for everything! life goes on 84! — AB (@AB84) July 20, 2020

I came i saw i conquered mission complete Call God — AB (@AB84) July 20, 2020

It’s worth taking these tweets with a grain of salt. Brown has used social media to say he’s done playing in the NFL before, only to change his stance days later.

Still, it’s another reason for teams to wonder about Brown’s commitment. Between this and his legal issues, it’s fair to wonder if he’ll be playing in the league again whether he wants to or not. Last we heard, he had a preferred destination, but with the potential of league discipline coming, teams are still staying away.