Antonio Brown shares bizarre message about biggest regret

Antonio Brown appears to have offered the last word on his NFL career in bizarre fashion.

The flamboyant wide receiver shared a message to his Twitter account on Thursday featuring a strange quote about the biggest regret of his NFL career. Brown names several of his most outrageous moments, including “throwing rocks at that UPS driver” and his infamous departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He then says none of those are his biggest regret.

So what is it? It’s that Brown never got to see himself play a game live, which he compares to “watching the Beatles or Jesus perform at Red Rocks.”

The quote is certainly quintessential Brown, for better or worse. It also serves as the latest example of the wide receiver closing the book on his NFL career, seemingly once and for all.

Brown is currently busy following his music ambitions. Maybe someday he’ll be able to perform at Red Rocks himself.