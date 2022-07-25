Antonio Brown names his big ambition for music career

Antonio Brown attracted some attention over the weekend for his appearance at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, and he’s certainly trying to capitalize off it.

The former NFL wide receiver has apparently embraced a rap career, as evidenced by his performance on Saturday. A day later, he seemed to signal his commitment to his new career path by stating his goal was to become one of the biggest artists in the world.

I’m not going to stop until I’m one of the biggest artists in the world 🌎🐝 pic.twitter.com/9Olr0SSQJe — AB (@AB84) July 24, 2022

In other words, Brown does not seem to have any thoughts about the NFL anymore. He suggested as much earlier in the offseason, but the mercurial receiver has been known to change his mind.

Based on some of the comments his set got, Brown may have some work to do in order to fulfill his ambition. He certainly doesn’t appear to be paying the criticisms any mind, though.