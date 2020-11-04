Antonio Brown has interesting wardrobe choice for first Bucs presser

Tom Brady was, by all indications, the driving force behind Antonio Brown signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Pro Bowl receiver is already showing love for his teammate in his first week on the active roster.

Brown met with the media on Wednesday for the first time since he signed with the Bucs, and he was rocking Brady’s famous “TB12” hat. Brown praised Brady for being a close friend and “one of the greatest leaders to be around.”

"Tom is my boy, one of the greatest leaders to be around. He's encouraging, always inspiring. … He's been a great guy in my corner and one of my close friends." pic.twitter.com/afpRKd60Nd — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 4, 2020

Brown also thanked Bruce Arians for giving him a shot and spoke about his relationship with the coach.

“We have a great relationship. As a kid, coming to Pittsburgh 10 years ago … Bruce Arians was always an asset in my corner,” Brown said, per Greg Auman of The Athletic.

The Bucs almost certainly would not have signed Brown without Brady pushing them to do so. Arians said before the season that Brown wouldn’t be a fit in Tampa Bay, and he also called the troubled receiver a “diva” last year. Brown blasted Arians in response, but apparently that is water under the bridge.

Brady and Brown were teammates for a very brief period with the New England Patriots, but they have remained close since. Given the extensive off-field issues Brown has had, this is likely his last shot to prove he can focus and contribute in the NFL. Brady seems intent on helping Brown do that.