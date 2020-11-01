Antonio Brown will reportedly live with Tom Brady during season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians seems like he has completely changed his tune about Antonio Brown, and it has become clear that Tom Brady is the driving force behind that.

Brady vouched for Brown in meetings with Bucs coaches and front office executives and is the main reason the team signed the troubled receiver, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. Brady said he will personally make sure Brown attends all team meetings and follows COVID-19 protocols both at work and away from the team.

How can Brady be so sure Brown will keep his head on straight outside of work? Sources told La Canfora that Brown will be living with the six-time Super Bowl champion for at least a part of the season.

“Brady told them he is going to make sure this is not a problem,” a source told La Canfora. “These two are going to be joined at the hip. And they made it clear to Brady that Brown is on a very short leash. If he (slips up), he’s gone.”

Brady and Brown were teammates for a very brief time with the New England Patriots last year. Brady was reportedly upset when the Patriots moved on from Brown.

Arians was the offensive coordinator with the Pittsburgh Steelers for a time when Brown was with the team. The Bucs coach called Brown a “diva” last year and Brown responded by bashing Arians on social media. Prior to this season, Arians said Brown would not be a fit for Tampa Bay.

It’s obvious Brady’s endorsement is the main reason the Bucs signed Brown. Time will tell if that works out.