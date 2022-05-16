Antonio Brown expresses surprising desire for his NFL future

Antonio Brown may see his chances of playing in the NFL again slipping away, but it sounds like the star wide receiver is hoping to at least sign a one-day contract with a certain team.

Brown took to Twitter on Monday to say he wants to retire as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He quickly clarified that he was not talking about playing for his former team again.

Just wanna Retire A Steeler — AB (@AB84) May 16, 2022

Not Play Jus Retire so we Clear — AB (@AB84) May 16, 2022

Brown has played for four different NFL franchises, and his time with all of them ended poorly. He spent nine seasons with the Steelers and made seven Pro Bowls during that span, but he burned plenty of bridges on his way out.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin openly ripped Brown for some of his antics in Pittsburgh. Brown also did not get along with Ben Roethlisberger and made that known after he left the Steelers.

If Brown is hoping to sign a one-day contract with the Steelers before officially calling it a career, he probably is not going to get his way.