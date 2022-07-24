Ex-NFL rival takes swipe at Antonio Brown over latest venture

One NFL player is not feeling the vibe with Antonio Brown’s latest move.

The infamous receiver Brown made headlines this weekend by performing a set at Day One of the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, Fla. Brown danced and rapped, showing off some … unconventional moves, including some sort of kangaroo arm dance. Meanwhile, Brown’s outfit looked like a dollar store version of what Eddie Murphy wore in his “Delirious” special.

Take a look (but beware of some bad language in the lyrics).

Antonio Brown is performing at Rolling Loud Miami 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8D0gJmF4Js — Shannon sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) July 22, 2022

New Orleans Saints safety CJ Gardner-Johnson, who was a division rival of Brown when Brown was still with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, took a swipe at Brown over the bizarre set.

“Smh bra lost it,” Gardner-Johnson said of Brown. “This not it.”

Smh bra lost it , this not it https://t.co/6Rj3sx7fGT — Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) July 23, 2022

Gardner-Johnson’s Saints teammate, Cameron Jordan, actually replied by defending Brown. Jordan said that Brown was “thriving in spite of what the world wanna label him.” But Gardner-Johnson doubled down, saying, “stop cause if you support that then ima drop a crazy video of me performing.”

stop cause if you support that then ima drop a crazy video of me performing — Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) July 23, 2022

The 34-year-old Brown’s days in the NFL are most likely over. But you certainly cannot accuse him of not keeping busy. Earlier this year, Brown linked up with another polarizing figure for an interesting business project.