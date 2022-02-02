Antonio Brown weighs in on Tom Brady’s retirement

Antonio Brown had some surprising things to say about Tom Brady recently, but the star receiver showed after Brady retired that he has nothing but love for his former teammate.

Brown thanked Brady in an Instagram post on Tuesday for giving him a chance to revive his career in his “darkest times.” He also applauded Brady for his leadership and ability to make those around him better. You can see the full post and accompanying highlight video below:

Many were wondering how or if Brown would react to Brady’s retirement. After Brown had a falling out with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and essentially quit the team in the middle of a game, he made some remarks about Brady only being his friend because A.B. is good at football. He also gave a specific reason why he questioned his relationship with the quarterback.

It’s probably true that Brady only tried to help Brown because he’s so talented, but that isn’t a bad thing. Brown at one point had the potential to be one of the best wide receivers in NFL history. Brady knew Brown could help him win, but he also probably hated to see Brown’s potential go to waste. That doesn’t mean Brady “used” Brown.

Even if Brown doesn’t consider Brady his best friend, Brady is definitely the main reason A.B. has a Super Bowl ring. Brown clearly recognizes that.

Photo: Nov 8, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports