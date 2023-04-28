Antonio Brown pitches his services to 1 NFL team

Antonio Brown has little chance of being offered another opportunity in the NFL, but that is not stopping the Pro Bowl wide receiver from pitching his services to one team.

The Baltimore Ravens have shown a commitment to retooling their offense in recent weeks, and Brown apparently thinks he would make a good addition. Brown tweeted a photo on Friday that showed him in a Ravens jersey and wrote, “Excited to return to the NFL this year #RavensFlock.”

Excited to return to the NFL this year #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/YksQH2tQzM — AB (@AB84) April 28, 2023

Baltimore made a big move earlier this month when they signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal. They then added yet another potential impact player at the receiver position when they drafted former Boston College star Zay Flowers with the 22nd overall pick on Thursday night.

The Ravens also finally came to an agreement with Lamar Jackson on a massive contract extension.

Brown, 34, did not play at all last season. All he seems to do is create constant controversy wherever he goes, which is why the Ravens and 31 other teams probably do not want him.