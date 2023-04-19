Antonio Brown sparks controversy in video of him with security worker

Antonio Brown sparked some controversy thanks to a video he shared via social media of him with a security worker.

Brown recently became a part-owner of the Albany Empire, which is an indoor football team that plays in the National Arena League. He attended the team’s season opener on Sunday, which they won 70-33 over the Orlando Predators.

Brown shared a video on social media of his interaction with a security worker during halftime. In the video, the worker repeatedly tells Brown to get off the field. Brown tells the worker that the former NFL player owns the team, which the worker did not believe. Brown also responded to demands from the worker to get off the field by saying “make me.”

Still I maintained a level of professionalism positivity while dealing with this security today ! First Game AS AN Owner #StayEncouraged pic.twitter.com/eU724PbHR6 — AB (@AB84) April 18, 2023

TMZ spoke with the general manager of MVP Arena (where the game was played). The general manager said that Brown was being asked to leave the field for safety reasons. The team was about to lower its 2022 championship banner and needed the field cleared to keep a safe environment. The arena GM also said that Brown used some aggressive language that was not shown in the video.

Brown, 34, last played in the NFL in 2021. He has since gone into rapping and partnered with Kanye West on a sports fashion clothing line. His father Eddie is an Arena Football League Hall of Fame member who played in Albany.

In an unrelated matter, Brown was sued recently for allegedly stiffing a jeweler on a $1 million bill.