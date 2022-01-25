Antonio Brown reveals the 1 NFL quarterback he wants to play with next

Antonio Brown has played with both Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady, to varying degrees of success. Now he has another quarterback that he would like to add to the list.

The mercurial wide receiver appeared this week on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast and was asked what NFL quarterback he wants to play with next.

“Lamar Jackson,” said Brown. “Action Jackson. Let’s give Lamar Jackson his flowers.

“Shoutout Lamar Jackson, that’s it,” Brown added. “Lamar Jackson is a great quarterback, not only him throwing the ball, the dynamic of him playing, the excitement.”

For his part, Jackson seemed to approve of the shoutout from Brown.

The Baltimore Ravens missed the playoffs this season for the first time in Jackson’s career. Granted, the former MVP Jackson was banged up for the last month or so of the year, and Baltimore lost their last six straight games.

Brown’s problems are obviously well-documented, but he continues to angle himself for another NFL contract. Whether he can convince not just Jackson but the entire Ravens organization to give him a shot is an entirely different story though.

Photo: Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports