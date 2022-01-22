Antonio Brown claims NFL teams have shown interest in him

Antonio Brown claims he has been contacted by NFL teams since his release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown spoke to Complex about his time in the NFL and his rap career, and dropped a new claim about his NFL future in it. The veteran wide receiver said he remained focused on playing in the NFL, and added that teams have already reached out to him.

“A couple teams called,” Brown told Brad Callas of Complex in the interview.

Brown could just be saying this, of course. For what it’s worth, there is some consensus that Brown will not get another chance in the NFL after how his tenure with the Buccaneers ended. Brown can still play, though, as evidenced by two touchdowns in his last two seasons.

Brown’s behavior has been erratic and problematic, and he has doubled down since his release. Any interested team would have to think about dealing with that, but the talent may win out.

Photo: Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports