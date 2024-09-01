Antonio Brown takes shot at NFL QB with social media post

Antonio Brown took a shot at an NFL quarterback via X on Friday, and the post went viral.

An NFL-related X account shared a photo of the new logo the New York Giants will have at midfield for their opener against the Vikings on Sunday, Sept. 8. The throwback logo features a player throwing a football and is a tribute to the organization’s 100th season opener.

Throwing it back for our 100th season home opener #Giants100 pic.twitter.com/i0OaC76Pxy — New York Giants (@Giants) August 29, 2024

That logo was from 1950, but Brown didn’t miss the chance to make a joke. He cracked that it was current Giants QB Daniel Jones throwing an interception.

Is that Daniel Jones throwing a INT #CTESPN https://t.co/Ja63auy8HQ — AB (@AB84) August 31, 2024

Ouch.

The reviews on Jones have been mixed-to-negative, especially coming off his 2-touchdown, 6-interception season last year.

The Giants are hoping that Jones will be making many more positive plays than negative ones in the future, and avoiding zingers like this one.