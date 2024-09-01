 Skip to main content
Antonio Brown takes shot at NFL QB with social media post

August 31, 2024
by Larry Brown
Antonio Brown smiles

Nov 8, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Brown took a shot at an NFL quarterback via X on Friday, and the post went viral.

An NFL-related X account shared a photo of the new logo the New York Giants will have at midfield for their opener against the Vikings on Sunday, Sept. 8. The throwback logo features a player throwing a football and is a tribute to the organization’s 100th season opener.

That logo was from 1950, but Brown didn’t miss the chance to make a joke. He cracked that it was current Giants QB Daniel Jones throwing an interception.

Ouch.

The reviews on Jones have been mixed-to-negative, especially coming off his 2-touchdown, 6-interception season last year.

The Giants are hoping that Jones will be making many more positive plays than negative ones in the future, and avoiding zingers like this one.

Antonio BrownDaniel Jones
