Antonio Brown makes his thoughts on Donald Trump shooting very clear

July 13, 2024
by Larry Brown
Antonio Brown flashes his Super Bowl ring

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Antonio Brown in attendance during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Brown made his thoughts on the Donald Trump shooting very clear on Saturday.

Trump, the former president and current presidential candidate, was apparently shot during a rally in Butler, Penn. on Saturday. The bullet that struck Trump appeared to graze the right side of the presidential candidate’s head. The former president was bleeding by the right side of his face.

Brown, who last played in the NFL in 2021, wasted no time sharing his reaction. He suggested that the shooting would result in Trump winning the presidency in a “landslide.” He also said to cue up the song “Many Men” by 50 Cent, which talks about when the rapper was shot. Beware of the profanity in the X post.

Antonio BrownDonald Trump
.

