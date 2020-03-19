pixel 1
Antonio Brown to Buccaneers is reportedly not happening

March 19, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Antonio Brown

Tom Brady may have had visions of playing with Antonio Brown again when Brady became a free agent, but it does not sound like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to make that happen.

Brady has been openly supportive of Brown through all of the off-field issues the star receiver has had, and a report this week said teams that pursued Brady in free agency were left with the impression that he wanted to play with Brown again. However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Thursday that he was told the Buccaneers are not inclined to sign Brown, as head coach Bruce Arians has no interest in working with the Pro Bowler again.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported the same on Wednesday, citing a source who told him Brown to the Bucs “ain’t happening.”

It would stand to reason that the Buccaneers offered Brady almost anything he wanted, which means one of two things — either having to sign Brown was a deal-breaker for Arians, or Brady isn’t as determined to play with Brown as many believe. The latter seems more likely.

Arians and Brown worked together when Arians was the offensive coordinator with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Arians referred to A.B. as a “diva” last year and said Brown is no longer the same person the Steelers drafted, and Brown blasted Arians in response.

The NFL has yet to announce disciplinary action for Brown after investigating sexual misconduct claims against him by two different women. Since those allegations came to light, Brown was charged with burglary with battery after he and his trainer, Glenn Holt, allegedly attacked a moving truck driver. Brown also streamed a live video on Instagram that showed him berating police officers in front of his children.

After all that and with a suspension likely looming, Brady can’t actually expect any team to hitch its wagon to Brown.


