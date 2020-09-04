Antonio Gibson fantasy stock gets huge boost with Adrian Peterson release

Washington rookie running back Antonio Gibson moved up the depth chart when Derrius Guice was waived last month. Now, he won’t have to compete with Adrian Peterson for carries, either. That explains why Gibson has become one of the hottest names among the fantasy football community.

Gibson, a third-round pick out of Memphis, is widely expected to be Washington’s most featured running back. He wowed teams with his blazing 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine, and he’s a versatile player who can also catch passes. Gibson actually produced more as a receiver (38 catches for 735 yards and eight touchdowns) than he did as a running back (33 carries for 369 yards and four touchdowns) at Memphis last season.

Gibson made plays any time he touched the ball last year. He averaged an absurd 15.5 yards per touch and had a total of 12 scores. You can understand why Washington might want to get him the ball as often as possible.

In addition to Gibson, former Stanford star Bryce Love could also see a more prominent role. Love is enjoying a solid camp and appears to be fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in his final college game.