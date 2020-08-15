Bryce Love could be a ‘surprise’ in Washington’s backfield?

The Washington Football Team is going to need someone to step up at the running back position this season, and Bryce Love could be the guy.

Washington released Derrius Guice this week after the running back’s domestic violence arrest, leaving the team with Adrian Peterson and a lot of unproven options out of the backfield. One of the latter options is former Stanford standout Bryce Love.

Love is entering his second NFL season, though he didn’t play at all in 2019 after tearing his ACL in his final college game. The former Heisman runner-up is looking good in camp, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, and could surprise in 2020.

From @GMFB: As Washington moves on from RB Derrius Guice after ugly allegations on Friday, their backfield features Adrian Peterson and some question marks. But they don't plan on bringing in more backs as of now. And keep an eye on a now-healthy Bryce Love. pic.twitter.com/Xp715oDjEZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 10, 2020

It wasn’t all that long ago that Love was one of the most dynamic runners in the college game. In 2017, he ran for 2,118 yards with Stanford and was named a unanimous All-American. A torn ACL will obviously impact one’s skills as a runner, but Love is still young enough that he could recapture enough to make himself a solid NFL contributor.

There are other options in Washington’s backfield, but Love is clearly the biggest name among them. It would be a nice story if he can find some success.