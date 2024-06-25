Wife of Raiders coach Antonio Pierce files for bankruptcy

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce and his wife appear to be having some financial trouble.

According to court documents that were reviewed by sports law reporter Jason Morrin, Pierce’s wife Jocelyn filed for bankruptcy earlier this month in Phoenix, Ariz. The filing states that Antonio invested million of dollars years ago in car dealerships that defaulted on their loans.

Antonio was named the guarantor of nearly $28 million in loans over a decade ago. The bankruptcy filing states that Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation, which holds a $23 million judgment, and Hyundai Capital America, which holds a $4.5 million judgment, made recent attempts to garnish Antonio’s wages. The former New York Giants star was said to be a “passive investor” who had “no direct knowledge of the events” but signed documents that made him a guarantor.

Jocelyn is requesting an extension of time to file proper documents and says she was not given ample time to protect her assets.

Pierce married Jocelyn when he was playing for the Giants in 2008. The 45-year-old spent the first four seasons of his career with Washington before joining the Giants from 2005-2009.

The Raiders made Pierce their interim head coach last year after they fired Josh McDaniels. Pierce then signed a multi-year deal this offseason to become the full-time head coach in Las Vegas.