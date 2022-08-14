 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 14, 2022

Aqib Talib’s brother wanted in connection with youth football game shooting

August 14, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Yaqub Talib wanted in connection with shooting

A man was shot and killed at a youth football game in Texas over the weekend, and the brother of former NFL defensive back Aqib Talib is wanted in connection with the incident.

Police in Lancaster, Texas, announced on Sunday that a warrant has been issued for Yaqub Talib’s arrest. Yaqub has been identified as a suspect, according to a press release from the Lancaster Police Department.

The shooting took place after parents and coaches got into an argument over the ending of a youth football game on Saturday night. The man who was shot and killed is believed to be a coach for one of the teams. The exact charge that Talib is wanted on was not revealed by police, but eyewitnesses allegedly identified him as the shooter.

The video below shows some of the altercation and the gunshots that followed. Beware that the clip contains disturbing content:

Aqib, who is the younger brother of Yaqub, was present at the time of the shooting. His attorney told TMZ that the five-time Pro Bowler is “devastated” by what happened.

“Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life,” the lawyer said. “He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

Aqib, 36, retired in 2020 after playing 13 seasons in the NFL. He has worked as a commentator for FOX since and recently landed another broadcasting gig.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus