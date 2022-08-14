Aqib Talib’s brother wanted in connection with youth football game shooting

A man was shot and killed at a youth football game in Texas over the weekend, and the brother of former NFL defensive back Aqib Talib is wanted in connection with the incident.

Police in Lancaster, Texas, announced on Sunday that a warrant has been issued for Yaqub Talib’s arrest. Yaqub has been identified as a suspect, according to a press release from the Lancaster Police Department.

Press release regarding the shooting and killing of a youth football coach in Texas, with suspect in case identified as Aqib Talib's brother, Yaqub Talib, according to police, issuing warrant for his arrest in ongoing investigation pic.twitter.com/7hNihPXwyV — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 14, 2022

The shooting took place after parents and coaches got into an argument over the ending of a youth football game on Saturday night. The man who was shot and killed is believed to be a coach for one of the teams. The exact charge that Talib is wanted on was not revealed by police, but eyewitnesses allegedly identified him as the shooter.

The video below shows some of the altercation and the gunshots that followed. Beware that the clip contains disturbing content:

Deepest condolences with thoughts and prayers to the family, friends, former teammates, and players of Coach Mike Hickmon, who was tragically murdered at a little league football game that took place yesterday evening in Lancaster Texas.. The adults are always ruining it for kids pic.twitter.com/easHjoeQk7 — Black Flyte Time (@FlyteBlack) August 14, 2022

Aqib, who is the younger brother of Yaqub, was present at the time of the shooting. His attorney told TMZ that the five-time Pro Bowler is “devastated” by what happened.

“Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life,” the lawyer said. “He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

Aqib, 36, retired in 2020 after playing 13 seasons in the NFL. He has worked as a commentator for FOX since and recently landed another broadcasting gig.