Aqib Talib to make NFL broadcast debut with FOX in Week 10

Aqib Talib had his issues with the media during his 12-year NFL career, and the former Pro Bowl cornerback will officially get an opportunity to see things from the other side on Sunday.

Talib will make his NFL broadcasting debut when he calls Sunday’s game between the Washington Football Team and New York Giants for FOX, the network has announced. Talib will serve as the analyst alongside play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin.

From an entertainment standpoint, Talib should be great. There’s no question he is a controversial figure who made headlines for the wrong reasons during his career, but he was also a great player and has already given us a preview of some of the great stories he has to share.

Talib, who announced his retirement prior to the 2020 season, was infamously involved in a chain-yanking skirmish with Michael Crabtree years ago. The 34-year-old also once went off on a reporter following a playoff game, so it’s ironic he is now officially a member of the media. Fans will certainly be interested in what he has to say.