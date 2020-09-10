Aqib Talib shares great story of Bill Belichick trying to bring him out of retirement

Aqib Talib is calling it a career, but he considered returning to his old stomping grounds beforehand.

The veteran cornerback announced his retirement on Wednesday after a 12-year NFL career. As part of his video announcement, Talib revealed that he almost re-signed with the New England Patriots to play one more season. He says Patriots head coach Bill Belichick tried to recruit him.

“My guy, my big homie Bill Belichick called my phone, man, told me that he had the role of a lifetime for me,” said Talib. “He really wanted me to come in and strap tight ends … I was halfway out the door. I got flights. I started finding apartments.

“But then I kinda start going through that schedule [of the Patriots],” Talib continued. “I kinda see [George] Kittle, [Travis] Kelce, [Darren] Waller. So usually when I get in this position, I’m going to a new team, my thoughts are all positive … This time, I looked at this f—ing schedule and I said, ‘Can I even strap these damn tight ends?’ I said, ‘Aw s—,’ it’s over with. Once I said that, once that negative thought crossed my mind, I was like, man, my heart, my competitive edge, like I ain’t really in it like that no more.”

With that type of schedule, it’s no wonder Belichick wanted Talib’s help.

The 34-year-old Talib played for New England for two seasons from 2012 to 2013. He reunited with some of his old Patriots coaches, including Brian Flores, on the Miami Dolphins last season but did not actually play because he was on injured reserve.

Talib finishes his NFL career with five Pro Bowl appearances, two All-Pro selections, and a Super Bowl ring. He also walks away from the game as one of its more entertaining personalities of recent years.