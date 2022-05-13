Arian Foster goes viral for his incredible collection of jerseys

Arian Foster has been retired from the NFL for nearly six years, but he still has quite the collection of memories from his career.

The former All-Pro running back went viral this week for his incredible collection of signed, game-worn jerseys. In addition to many of his own jerseys, Foster showed off jerseys from countless stars of the last decade, including Eric Berry, Andrew Luck, Maurice Jones-Drew, Champ Bailey, Tony Gonzalez, Troy Polamalu, the late Demaryius Thomas, and many, many more. Take a look.

cleaned my closet yesterday and ran across these. a journey indeed pic.twitter.com/WJh4CWodhF — feeno (@ArianFoster) May 12, 2022

Foster, who is still only 35, played in the NFL for seven seasons. During that stretch, he got to play against all of the above-seen greats, likely amassing his impressive collection through postgame jersey swaps.

With no less than 48 NFL players (by our count) represented here, Foster’s collection certainly looks like one of the best around. But there is at least one other ex-NFL running back who might be able to outdo Foster’s collection.