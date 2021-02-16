Young girl hospitalized in Britt Reid car crash has awakened from her coma

The young girl who was hospitalized in critical care after being injured in a car crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs coach Britt Reid has had a major breakthrough.

Tiffany Verhulst, who was organizing an online charity page for the young victim’s mother, shared an update on the page Monday.

Verhulst shared that 5-year-old Ariel Young is awake.

Reid’s vehicle was on an entrance ramp not far from the Kansas City Chiefs’ facility on Feb. 4 when it struck two cars — one disabled vehicle that had run out of gas, and another that had come to help the other vehicle. Two children were hospitalized after the crash, with Ariel in the worst shape. She was in critical condition with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

Verhulst first created the GoFundMe charity page on Feb. 6 and said at the time that Young was in a coma. Monday is the first time Verhulst shared that Young had awakened.

Reid, who is no longer employed by the Chiefs, is under investigation for the crash. Police issued a warrant seeking a blood test for Reid after he told a responding officer he had two or three drinks that evening. He also said he had taken prescription Adderall.