Chiefs assistant Britt Reid involved in car accident that injured two

Kansas City Chiefs assistant linebackers coach Britt Reid was involved in a car accident that left two children injured this week.

The son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, Britt Reid was involved in the crash on Thursday night. In a statement, the Chiefs said they were gathering further information.

Statement from #Chiefs on car accident involving Britt Reid. pic.twitter.com/OIdauRTBTY — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 5, 2021

According to Tod Palmer of KSHB in Kansas City, Reid’s vehicle struck was on an entrance ramp when it struck two cars — one disabled vehicle that had run out of gas, and another that had come to help the other vehicle. The Kansas City Police Department told KSHB that two children were injured in the second vehicle, one with life-threatening injuries.

Reid told police he had been drinking, and an officer wrote that Reid showed “signs of impairment.”

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora said Reid would not travel to the Super Bowl with the team while the investigation is ongoing.

Chiefs not intending to travel with OLB coach Britt Reid while investigation into his role into a very serious multi-vehicle accident is ongoing. Son of Andy Reid. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 5, 2021

Reid has been a member of the Chiefs’ staff under his father since 2013, serving in various defensive assistant roles.