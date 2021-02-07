Britt Reid under criminal investigation over crash that injured two children

Britt Reid, a linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs and the son of head coach Andy Reid, is being investigated by police after he was involved in a crash on Thursday night that sent two children to the hospital.

Kansas City police told ESPN’s Dianna Russini on Sunday that no charges have been filed against Reid, but the 35-year-old is under criminal investigation for driver impairment.

Russini also reported that Reid has been hospitalized with an “undisclosed condition” he developed at the scene of the crash.

The latest news involving Britt Reid, the police investigation, and latest on the 5 year old in the hospital who is in critical condition. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/dvG9NKDDpG — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) February 7, 2021

Police issued a warrant seeking a blood test for Reid after he told a responding officer he had two or three drinks that evening. He also said he had taken prescription Adderall.

Any potential charges against Reid likely would not be filed for a few weeks, which is consistent with the typical timeline for this type of investigation.

Reid’s vehicle was on an entrance ramp when it struck two cars. Officers stated that Reid showed “signs of impairment” at the scene. You can read more details about the crash here.

A 5-year-old has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and a 4-year-old was hospitalized with non-critical injuries.

Britt Reid did not travel Tampa for Super Bowl LV in light of the crash. Andy Reid will coach the game as he normally would.