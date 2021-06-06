Arthur Blank pays tribute to Julio Jones after trade to Titans

The decision to trade away franchise icon Julio Jones had to be a tough one for Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank. Blank paid tribute to Jones in a statement Sunday after the trade was completed.

Blank wished Jones “nothing but the best” with the Titans and said that in the end, Jones would always be a part of the Falcons’ family.

“Julio Jones will always be part of the Falcons story, having set numerous records and creating many great memories for all our fans, including me, since the day we drafted him,” Blank said in his statement. “He has been a fixture on our team for almost half the time I have owned the Falcons. As we both move in another direction, I’m deeply grateful for what Julio has done for our team and what he has meant to our city and, in my mind, he will always be part of the Falcons family. I wish him nothing but the best in Tennessee and throughout his life.”

Jones is hugely respected around the NFL, and it’s telling that few Falcons fans are likely to blame him for the circumstances that forced his departure. After all, just look at what some other players thought of the deal.

Jones departs the franchise as its all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards. He also should have won a Super Bowl with the team if not for the infamous collapse against the Patriots. That’s why the organization was so quick to pay tribute after the deal was announced.