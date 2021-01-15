Arthur Smith to be named Falcons head coach

The Atlanta Falcons have landed their man in their head coaching search.

The Falcons announced Friday that they have agreed to terms with Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith as the team’s new head coach. The deal was confirmed by the team’s official website, though terms were not disclosed.

The 38-year-old Smith quickly moved onto the head coaching radar after his success with the Titans, where he helped Derrick Henry become one of the NFL’s most feared running backs. He also played a significant role in reviving the career of quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Under Smith, the Titans were the third-ranked offense in the league in 2020 in terms of total yards per game.

The Falcons were clearly impressed with Smith, who had been the frontrunner for the job throughout the entire process. In the end, the team clearly got the guy they were after.