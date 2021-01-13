Report: Titans OC Arthur Smith is frontrunner for Falcons head coach job

The Atlanta Falcons may be zeroing in on their choice for the team’s new head coach.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is believed to be the frontrunner for the Falcons’ vacancy. Smith had a second interview with the Falcons on Wednesday, and the belief is that the job could be his to lose.

Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady is said to remain in the mix as well, but appears to be the team’s second choice for the moment.

The 38-year-old Smith just concluded his second season as the Titans’ offensive coordinator. Even before vacancies opened up, he was being named as a hot head coaching candidate due in part to the career-best efforts Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry have posted under Smith’s stewardship.

It’s clear that the Falcons are looking for an offensive-minded head coach during their interview process. Smith and Brady are both offensive minds, and so is this other candidate Atlanta recently interviewed.

Photo: Chipermc/Wikimedia via cc by-sa 4.0