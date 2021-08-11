 Skip to main content
Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Arthur Smith had hilarious comment about Matt LaFleur

August 10, 2021
by Larry Brown

Arthur Smith

Arthur Smith had a funny comment about Matt LaFleur on Tuesday.

Smith is beginning his first season as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. He was asked Tuesday for his on-field style and gave a great answer.

Smith said “I don’t spend an hour looking in the mirror before games like Matt Lafleur does.”

That’s classic.

Smith and LaFleur were coaches together on the Tennessee Titans in 2018. LaFleur was the offensive coordinator, while Smith coached tight ends. LaFleur ended up taking the Green Bay Packers job the following season, allowing Smith to become the Titans’ offensive coordinator. Now Smith is the Falcons’ head coach, and the man obviously has a sense of humor.

