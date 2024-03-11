Austin Ekeler leaving Chargers for NFC team

After spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers, Austin Ekeler is officially moving on.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Monday that the veteran running back Ekeler plans to sign with the Washington Commanders in free agency. The two sides have agreed on a two-year deal, Schefter adds.

Ekeler was a lifelong Charger who had signed with them as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Despite his 5-foot-10 stature, he would develop into one of the better all-around weapons in the league. As a Charger, Ekeler posted three separate seasons of 1,500-plus yards from scrimmage and two seasons of 15-plus TDs. But the news of his departure is not surprising given that Ekeler had been feeling disrespected by the Chargers after they failed to extend his contract. The Chargers also agreed to sign veteran back Gus Edwards earlier in the day, effectively signaling the end of Ekeler’s run.

Now 28, Ekeler heads to a Commanders team where he will be reunited with his former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn (Washington’s new run game coordinator and RBs coach). There is a nice spot that has just opened up too since the Commanders just lost a notable rusher of their own in free agency.