Patriots adding former 1,000-yard rusher in free agency

The New England Patriots’ revamp on offense continues.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Monday that the Patriots have agreed to sign running back Antonio Gibson in free agency. The 25-year-old Gibson is moving on from the Washington Commanders after spending the last four seasons with them.

Gibson, a third-round draft pick in 2020, had his moments in Washington. He rushed for 795 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie and then 1,037 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore. But Gibson had flamed out some in more recent years (thanks in part to various foot and leg injuries) and had gotten leapfrogged by Brian Robinson Jr. as the Commanders’ starter.

Granted, Gibson probably won’t be the starter in New England either with fellow ex-1,000-yard rusher Rhamondre Stevenson returning to health after an ankle injury ended his 2023 season early. But Gibson should have a good chance to be the No. 2 back, especially if the Patriots do not bring back Ezekiel Elliott. New England is likely far from finished on the free agent market as well as they were recently linked to a big-name wide receiver.