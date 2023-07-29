Autopsy reveals cause of death for Ray Lewis III

An autopsy has revealed the cause of death for Ray Lewis III.

Lewis, the son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, died on June 14 at the age of 28. Officials later said that Lewis had died from an accidental overdose.

On Friday, TMZ Sports reported the findings of the autopsy.

According to an autopsy report, Lewis had a lethal mix of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine in his system. He also had alcohol and alprazolam in his body.

Police responded to a call for a medical emergency on June 14 at a residence in Florida. They were asked to give Narcan, which is used to treat overdoses. Though Narcan was administered, it was too late, and Lewis was pronounced dead.

Lewis III was the eldest son of the Baltimore Ravens legend Lewis. A star running back in high school, Lewis III played in college at Coastal Carolina (as a special teams player) and later at Virginia Union (as a defensive back). Lewis III had most recently played professionally in the Champions Indoor Football League as a member of the Wyoming Mustangs.