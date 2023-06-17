Cause of death revealed for Ray Lewis III

More details are emerging on the sudden death of Ray Lewis III this week.

Lewis III, the son of Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, died on Wednesday at the age of 28. Younger brother Rashaan Lewis announced the sad news in a post to social media.

TMZ Sports reported Friday on the cause of death for Lewis III. According to a police report obtained by the outlet, Lewis III apparently died of an accidental overdose. The report says police responded to a call for a medical emergency and found Lewis III in a room, unresponsive and not breathing. Attempts to revive Lewis III by administering Narcan ultimately proved to be unsuccessful, the report adds.

Additionally, police say they discovered a blue pill (which they unofficially identified as Alprazolam, the brand name for Xanax) near Lewis’ body. A used needle was also reportedly found at the scene.

Though police believe that it was an accidental overdose, they will await the final determination on Lewis III’s cause of death from the medical examiner. You can read TMZ Sports’ full report on the situation here.

Lewis III was the eldest son of the Baltimore Ravens legend Lewis. A star running back in high school, Lewis III played in college at Coastal Carolina (as a special teams player) and later at Virginia Union (as a defensive back). Lewis III had most recently played professionally in the Champions Indoor Football League as a member of the Wyoming Mustangs.