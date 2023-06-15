Ray Lewis III dies – dead at age 28

Ray Lewis III, the son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, has died at the age of 28.

Rahsaan Lewis, who is Ray III’s younger brother, posted a note on his Instagram Story Thursday paying tribute to his late brother.

https://twitter.com/larrybrownsport/status/1669487410785423360

“Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother,” Rahsaan wrote.

“A true angel I pray your [sic] at peace now because IK [sic] how much you was rlly [sic] hurtin [sic]. I don’t and won’t ever have the words man cuz this pain right here….I love you I love you I love you.”

“Your niece gone [sic] miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I’ll make you smile and proud.”

Ray III was a star running back at Lake Mary Prep in Florida for high school. He initially committed to his father’s alma mater, the Miami Hurricanes, but later transferred to Coastal Carolina and then Virginia Union. He played on special teams and returned kicks for Coastal Carolina. Lewis had recently played for the Wyoming Mustangs of the Champions Indoor Football league.