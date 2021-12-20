Awesome video shows what went into John Harbaugh’s two-point decision

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh made a gutsy call once again on Sunday to attempt a two-point conversion rather than playing for overtime, but the decision wasn’t his alone. The players had plenty of input.

Harbaugh was mic’ed up for his team’s tough loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Ravens shared a great video on Monday that showed Harbaugh talking about the decision with Tyler Huntley, who started in place of the injured Lamar Jackson. Harbaugh confidently asked Huntley, “When we score the second touchdown, do you want to go for two and try to win it right there or do you want to go for overtime?” Huntley said he wanted to go for two.

When the Ravens actually did score, Harbaugh asked several players what they wanted to do. They all said “let’s go win.” Here’s the video:

“That was the right move.” Coach Harbaugh was Wired yesterday vs. the Packers as he talked with players about the decision to go for the two-point conversion at the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/0gaFqfKRw3 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 20, 2021

The Ravens did not convert, as a pass that was intended for tight end Mark Andrews was broken up. Andrews came up to Harbaugh afterword and put his arm around him. He told the coach “it was the right move.”

Harbaugh made the same call two weeks ago, and the Ravens would have won if not for a bad throw from Lamar Jackson. Players almost certainly appreciate the fact that he consults them before making a major decision like that.