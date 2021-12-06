Lamar Jackson throws helmet after failed 2-point conversion to lose game

The Baltimore Ravens lost a total heartbreaker to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, and it’s a game both Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews will be replaying in their nightmares.

After dominating the first half, the Ravens faded in the second, allowing the Steelers to come back and claim a 20-13 lead in the fourth quarter. The Ravens stormed back late, putting together an eight play, 60-yard drive with under two minutes to go. That drive ended with Jackson finding Sammy Watkins in the end zone for a six-yard touchdown.

The Ravens could have tied the game with the extra point, but coach John Harbaugh decided to go for two and try to avoid overtime. The playcall was perfect, but Jackson was under heavy pressure from Pittsburgh’s TJ Watt and simply could not link up with Andrews.

Mark Andrews drops the game winner 2 point conversion. pic.twitter.com/tHdCmrcdI7 — Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) December 6, 2021

The frustration was palpable after the play. Jackson was shown on the sideline throwing his helmet in frustration.

We know that Andrews is capable of making one-handed catches, but Jackson’s throw was a little too far from him and he was too close to Jackson to have time to really adjust to that. Andrews would probably still say he should have made the catch, and Jackson clearly feels he could have made a better throw.

The Ravens are still in control of the AFC North despite the loss. They missed the chance to really grab a stranglehold on the division lead, though.

Photo: Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports