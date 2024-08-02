Bailey Zappe hints at frustration with Patriots

Bailey Zappe could be the odd man out with the New England Patriots by the time the regular season arrives, and the quarterback seems a bit frustrated with his current situation.

As expected, Jacoby Brissett and rookie Drake Maye took the majority of QB reps in training camp practice on Friday. What was somewhat surprising is that rookie sixth-round pick Joe Milton operated as the third quarterback on the depth chart and got a few reps, while Zappe did not get any at all.

When asked after practice about his lack of involvement, Zappe said he is trying to follow Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo’s advice of focusing on “quality over quantity.” However, Zappe admitted that it is difficult for him to watch from the sideline given that he has started eight games for New England over the past two seasons.

“It is hard. You know you look back, you started eight games obviously. You have that on your resume, so nobody’s ever gonna forget that whether it’s here or whether it’s wherever. Obviously, I want to be here. I want to play here. I want to do everything I can to help this organization win,” Zappe said.

“You know, it is hard, but I’m trying to be the best teammate I can because that’s what’s best for this team and that’s how we can win games. Whether I’m out on the field or on the sideline, I’m gonna do everything I can to help the guys.”

"It is hard… I want to be here, I want to play here" Bailey Zappe on not taking any team reps today pic.twitter.com/C52dGflSqL — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) August 2, 2024

While Brissett played for the Patriots earlier in his career, he joined the team for his second stint as a free agent this offseason. Maye and Milton are obviously both in their first NFL training camp. Zappe probably might feel that he has already earned his keep and it not being treated accordingly.

Of course, the Patriots know what they have with Zappe. The former Western Kentucky star has thrown for 2,053 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions across two NFL seasons. He may have gotten on Bill Belichick’s good side last season, but the Patriots’ new regime is hoping for more upside. It would hardly be a surprise if Zappe does not make the final roster.