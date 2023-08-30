Patriots bring back 2 quarterbacks after cutting them

The New England Patriots surprised many fans on Tuesday when they waived quarterbacks Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham, but it turns out they had every intention of keeping both on the team.

Zappe cleared waivers on Wednesday and will sign a practice-squad deal with the Patriots, according to multiple reports. The former Western Kentucky star received offers from several other teams but decided to remain with New England.

QB Bailey Zappe is re-signing to the #Patriots practice squad, per source. Zappe was in-demand after clearing waivers, with offers from seven other teams. But the former fourth-round pick decided to return to New England, where he was 2-0 as the starter his rookie year. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2023

Cunningham, who signed with New England as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville, also cleared waivers. The Patriots signed him to their practice squad as well.

Zappe may be elevated to the 53-man roster fairly quickly. The Patriots reportedly want him to be their primary backup quarterback behind Mac Jones, though Mike Giardi of Boston Sports Journal reports that they will explore veteran options as well.

Zappe was a fourth-round pick by New England last year and saw action in four games, including two starts. He passed for 781 yards, 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. The Pats went 2-0 in his starts. There was even talk at one point that the locker room was divided between Jones and Zappe.

Bill Belichick obviously knew there was a good chance both Zappe and Cunningham would clear waivers. Cutting the two quarterbacks and then bringing them back on practice-squad deals gives the Patriots more roster flexibility.