Baker Mayfield has great answer to question about Browns’ hot start

Baker Mayfield had a great answer to a question about his Cleveland Browns’ hot 3-1 start to the 2020 season.

Mayfield’s Browns beat the Dallas Cowboys 49-38 on the road on Sunday. The Browns quarterback passed for two touchdowns, while Odell Beckham Jr. had three scores. Cleveland even converted on this ridiculous 2-point attempt.

Mayfield was interviewed by FOX’s Pam Oliver after the game and was asked if he knew the last time Cleveland began a season 3-1.

“No, and I don’t really care,” Mayfield said. “It’s 2020 and we’re moving on to the next one.”

That’s a great attitude.

Mayfield doesn’t want to worry about the past. He knows enough about it; the Browns have been constant losers and one of the saddest stories in the NFL over the past two decades. He can’t get caught up thinking about those things, or feeling like the Browns have already arrived merely because they are 3-1.

As for the answer to the question, it was 2001. The Browns dropped their opener that year and then won three in a row, just like this year. The 2001 team only finished 7-9 though. This squad is aiming much higher.