Only 1 Browns player activated from COVID list despite game postponement

The NFL gave the Cleveland Browns a chance to have more players cleared from COVID-19 protocols by moving their game against the Las Vegas Raiders from Saturday to Monday. Unfortunately, the postponement didn’t do much good.

The Browns will be forced to start third-string quarterback Nick Mullens against the Raiders, as both Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were unable to clear COVID-19 protocols. Cleveland announced on Monday that only safety John Johnson III has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports that Browns coach Kevin Stefanski also has not tested out of COVID protocols yet and is still awaiting results.

Mayfield said on social media Sunday that he was still experiencing no symptoms from COVID. He was hoping to test negative so he could play against Las Vegas.

Mullens has made 16 career starts and has gone 5-11. The 7-6 Browns are hoping that experiencing pays off as they look to remain in the playoff hunt against the 6-7 Raiders.