Baker Mayfield hints he could be cleared to play against Raiders

Baker Mayfield hinted that he might be cleared in time to play for the Cleveland Browns against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday.

Mayfield tested positive for COVID-19, we learned on Wednesday. He has been asymptomatic and said on Instagram Sunday that he was hoping for a negative test.

Baker Mayfield saying he’s had no symptoms on his IG, hoping to test negative to play tomorrow. #Browns pic.twitter.com/tnS8SCoKV7 — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 19, 2021

Players need two negative COVID tests to be cleared to return from the COVID list.

As of now, Nick Mullens would be in line to start for the 7-6 Browns against the 6-7 Raiders. Mullens has made 16 career starts and has gone 5-11. He has shown competency in the past and the ability to move the ball against opposing defenses.

Mullens is also hungry and has a reputation for being dedicated and well-prepared.

#Browns Nick Mullens said the team's energy is "off the charts." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 18, 2021

Photo: Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after the Browns beat the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports