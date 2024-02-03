 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, February 3, 2024

Baker Mayfield pleased that Buccaneers worked with him on 1 key move

February 3, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read

Baker Mayfield talks in front of a microphone

Baker Mayfield will become a free agent in March, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are certainly acting like he will be back with the team for 2024 and beyond.

Mayfield confirmed Saturday that the Buccaneers had sought his input on offensive coordinator candidates, including the team’s ultimate hire, Liam Coen. The quarterback admitted this was the first time in his career any team had sought his input like that, and he seemed pleased that they had.

It is not clear how decisive Mayfield’s input was, but it probably is not coincidence that the Buccaneers hired Coen, who worked with Mayfield during the quarterback’s brief stint with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

Mayfield has said he would prefer to stay with the Buccaneers, but put a high priority on the team’s ultimate choice of offensive coordinator. The two sides seem to be on the same page, and as long as that spirit continues into contract talks, it is hard to imagine Mayfield playing anywhere else in 2024.

Article Tags

Baker MayfieldTampa Bay Buccaneers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus