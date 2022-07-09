Report: Baker Mayfield ‘divided’ Browns locker room

Baker Mayfield was openly unhappy when the Cleveland Browns entered the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, but the issues between him and the team may have started long before then.

A report early in the offseason claimed the Browns wanted to part ways with Mayfield because they felt the former first overall pick had poor leadership qualities and did not act like an adult. According to a story published this week by Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, that information was accurate.

“Mayfield was widely viewed as childish and immature. His behavior annoyed teammates and divided the locker room,” Lloyd wrote. “He was often difficult to coach.”

Mayfield has long been known for having a short temper and being offended by even the smallest slights. Some view that as an asset since it motivates him. However, Mayfield couldn’t even handle the Browns discussing potential quarterback upgrades and wound up writing a farewell note to Cleveland.

Watson is said to be facing a lengthy suspension, but it sounds like the Browns planned to part ways with Mayfield regardless. Time will tell if a fresh start in Carolina is what the former Oklahoma star needs.