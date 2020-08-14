Baker Mayfield admits doubting himself after NFL struggles

The 2019 season was a difficult one for the Cleveland Browns, particularly quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield struggled amid high expectations for the Browns last season, and for the first time admitted Friday that he “absolutely” doubted himself.

“The past couple years have been a roller coaster of emotions, not having as much success as I did in high school and college,” Mayfield said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I lost myself and I wasn’t able to be who I am for the team.”

That’s quite the admission from Mayfield, whose confidence and bravado had become his trademarks. In fact, those traits were regarded by some as the exact sort of attitude the Browns needed to lift themselves out of their rebuild. That bravado has been more muted lately, which Mayfield suggested has been by design.

Mayfield threw 22 touchdowns to 21 interceptions in 2019, a far worse ratio than in his rookie season. He’ll be hoping to turn things around in 2020 after regaining his confidence.