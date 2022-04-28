Baker Mayfield reportedly drawing interest from multiple teams

There has not been much news recently regarding a potential Baker Mayfield trade, but several teams have reportedly kept tabs on the Cleveland Browns quarterback leading up to Thursday’s NFL Draft.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that a handful of teams are interested in Mayfield. One of those teams is the Carolina Panthers. The Seattle Seahawks are another, and there are also some unidentified teams that could reach out to the Browns depending on how the draft goes.

It sounds like Mayfield is essentially a backup plan at this point. Teams that need quarterbacks will probably try to address that need in the draft. The Panthers pick at No. 6, and a previous report claimed they will not trade for Mayfield before the draft. That is likely because they have their eye on a specific QB and want to see if they can get that player first.

Cabot also mentions the New York Giants as a potential Mayfield suitor. The Giants chose not to exercise the fifth-year option on Daniel Jones’ contract on Thursday. The question is whether they would consider Mayfield to be an upgrade over Jones.

Mayfield will make nearly $19 million next season. That is one of the biggest obstacles standing in the way of a trade. We know of at least one team that would have strong interest in Mayfield if the Browns cut him, but that is a last resort for them.